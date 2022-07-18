Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $99.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26,592.46% and a negative return on equity of 173.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Checkpoint Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 228,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $248,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,610,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,903.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 264,000 shares of company stock worth $288,060 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

