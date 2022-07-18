China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 963,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

China Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LFC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. 667,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,842. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of China Life Insurance

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4847 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Featured Stories

