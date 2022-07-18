Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 11,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,430,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Chindata Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chindata Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

