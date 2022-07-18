CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Price Target Raised to $31.00

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

CinCor Pharma stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38. CinCor Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

About CinCor Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $101,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.