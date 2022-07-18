CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Price Target Raised to $31.00

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
CinCor Pharma Price Performance
CinCor Pharma stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38. CinCor Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $30.66.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma
About CinCor Pharma
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.