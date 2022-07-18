Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

NYSE C opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

