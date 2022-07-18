Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS.
NYSE C opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 43.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
