Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,080 ($36.63) price target on the stock.

CCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 2,800 ($33.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.20) to GBX 2,900 ($34.49) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,400 ($28.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 2,250 ($26.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,098 ($36.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,425.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,640.04.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

