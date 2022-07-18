Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Citizens by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIZN remained flat at $18.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703. Citizens has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.