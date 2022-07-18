Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $5,545,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLAR stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $19.38. 3,767,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Clarus has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $113.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

