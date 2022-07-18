Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Update

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,254 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,216,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56,401 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 88,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Class Acceleration Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CLAS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. 166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Class Acceleration has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Class Acceleration Company Profile

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire business in digital learning industry.

