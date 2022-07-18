ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

