CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in June

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 793,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

DOCRF stock remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

About CloudMD Software & Services

(Get Rating)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.