CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in June

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 793,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

DOCRF stock remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

