Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,827 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $185.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

