Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.98. 246,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,417,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

