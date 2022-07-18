Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 12500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Commerce Resources Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.
Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Commerce Resources
Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.
