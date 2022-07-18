Computacenter (LON:CCC) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,080 ($36.63) price target on the stock.

CCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.20) to GBX 2,900 ($34.49) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 2,800 ($33.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

CCC opened at GBX 2,400 ($28.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,490.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,425.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,640.04. Computacenter has a 52-week low of GBX 2,250 ($26.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,098 ($36.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

