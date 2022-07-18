comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Short Interest Update

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

comScore Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of comScore stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. comScore has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. Analysts anticipate that comScore will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at comScore

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 259,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $492,677.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,058,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,497.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 259,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $492,677.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,058,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in comScore by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 275,939 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in comScore by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 69.3% during the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.