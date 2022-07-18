Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) CEO Purchases $59,562.50 in Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Porcelain purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.31. 171,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.66. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after buying an additional 519,325 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 108,680 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 96,602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,305,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMTL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.