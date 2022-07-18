Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 170,000 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,425,000. Conning Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

JNK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 188,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,747,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

