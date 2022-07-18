Conning Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2,081.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 952,189 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 322,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417,029. The company has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

