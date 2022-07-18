Conning Inc. Has $7.05 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 859.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,806 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,292,000 after buying an additional 93,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.30. 44,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,951. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

