Conning Inc. Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,590 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $35,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,311,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after buying an additional 79,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,163,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.51.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.02. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

