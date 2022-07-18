Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.96. The company had a trading volume of 36,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,807. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.54.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

