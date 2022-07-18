Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $43,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.47. 39,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,448. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.47 and its 200 day moving average is $183.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

