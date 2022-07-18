Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.25). Approximately 79,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 197,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.86. The stock has a market cap of £8.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,050.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.