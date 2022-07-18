Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Continental Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,829. Continental Resources has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

Institutional Trading of Continental Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 507.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Articles

