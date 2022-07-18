Contrasting Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A 56.86% 12.44% Eos Energy Enterprises -1,921.25% -317.81% -79.57%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 23.32 -$124.22 million ($2.80) -0.70

This table compares Energy Vault and Eos Energy Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Energy Vault has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Vault has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Energy Vault and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 4 0 2.67

Energy Vault currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.40%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 762.94%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Energy Vault on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

