Contrasting Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -57.12% -48.52% Excellon Resources -154.22% -99.92% -24.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Excellon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -15.67 Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.33 -$57.77 million ($1.72) -0.21

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rare Element Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources. Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rare Element Resources and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Excellon Resources beats Rare Element Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

