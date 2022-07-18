Convergence Hits Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Convergence has a market cap of $2.64 million and $921,459.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Convergence has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Convergence Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

