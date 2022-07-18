Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

