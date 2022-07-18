Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.