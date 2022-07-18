Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%.
Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
