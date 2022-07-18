Coreto Price Reaches $0.0021 (COR)

Coreto (COR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Coreto has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a total market cap of $485,739.17 and $1,526.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00558830 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio.

Coreto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

According to CryptoCompare, "CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it's stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. "

