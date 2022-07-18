Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

