Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Corteva by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

