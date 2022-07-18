Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $579.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $525.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.72.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.67 and a 200 day moving average of $514.84. The company has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.