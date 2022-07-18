COVER Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $14.89 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (COVER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $16.59 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One COVER Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $188.07 or 0.00397019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,585.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008609 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About COVER Protocol
COVER is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 82,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,179 coins. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com. COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling COVER Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
