Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €79.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($79.00) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

1COV opened at €32.19 ($32.19) on Thursday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €30.73 ($30.73) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($60.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.92.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

