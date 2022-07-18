Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 5,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 547,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $893.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Institutional Trading of Cowen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cowen by 21.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Cowen by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

