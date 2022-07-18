Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPG. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

