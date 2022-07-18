Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 128.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.44.

CPG stock traded up C$0.56 on Monday, reaching C$9.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,587,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,261. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.67 and a 1 year high of C$13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.52.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$978.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.5099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total value of C$189,947.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,161 shares in the company, valued at C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

