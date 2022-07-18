Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,900 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 530,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $3.47. 18,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,716. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

