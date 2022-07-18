Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Berenberg Bank

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from $58.50 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

CRTO stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. Criteo has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $43.68.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,187,000 after buying an additional 127,813 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after buying an additional 1,901,778 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Criteo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,065,000 after buying an additional 197,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 794,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

