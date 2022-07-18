Critical Comparison: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) versus Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HarborOne Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.70%. Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 22.78% 7.47% 1.12% Community Trust Bancorp 35.41% 12.16% 1.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $244.58 million 2.96 $58.52 million $1.01 13.99 Community Trust Bancorp $238.63 million 3.06 $87.94 million $4.72 8.65

Community Trust Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans. The company also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides a range of educational services, such as classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 30 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. It also had administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as 5 ATM locations in Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices across Kentucky; and 1 trust office in northeastern Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

