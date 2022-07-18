Critical Contrast: EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) versus Compass (NYSE:COMP)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $3.76 billion 4.60 $481.65 million $7.81 38.74 Compass $6.42 billion 0.27 -$494.10 million ($1.15) -3.54

EPAM Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

95.2% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EPAM Systems and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 11.14% 21.92% 15.90% Compass -7.01% -49.99% -25.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EPAM Systems and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 0 13 0 3.00 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus target price of $431.38, indicating a potential upside of 42.58%. Compass has a consensus target price of $13.19, indicating a potential upside of 224.02%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than EPAM Systems.

Risk & Volatility

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Compass on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. It serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

