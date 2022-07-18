Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases C$16,474.92 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) insider Michael Lee-Chin bought 2,100 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.85 per share, with a total value of C$16,474.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 602,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,723,594.92.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance

Crown Capital Partners stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.30 million and a PE ratio of -35.20. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.70 and a 52-week high of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

