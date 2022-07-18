Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases C$16,474.92 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating) insider Michael Lee-Chin bought 2,100 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.85 per share, with a total value of C$16,474.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 602,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,723,594.92.
Crown Capital Partners Stock Performance
Crown Capital Partners stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.30 million and a PE ratio of -35.20. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.70 and a 52-week high of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile
