Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 109,410 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 627.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,410 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 2.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,894. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64.

