Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 124 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,756 shares of company stock worth $12,936,320. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,604. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.