Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $580,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.98. 1,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,212. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

