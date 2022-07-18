Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.36. 46,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

