Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 413 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $386,000.

UCON stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,204. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $26.71.

