Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 10,599 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $92,000.

FTCS traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,716. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

